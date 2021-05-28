ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Arabica coffee hits 4-1/2 year high, sugar also up

  • July arabica coffee rose by 7.3 cents, or 4.7%, to $1.6265 per lb.
  • July raw sugar rose by 0.49 cent, or 2.9%, to 17.61 cents per lb after setting a two-week high of 17.69 cents.
Reuters 28 May 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE climbed to a 4-1/2 year high on Friday with the crop outlook in Brazil dented by dry weather while raw sugar prices also rose.

COFFEE

July arabica coffee rose by 7.3 cents, or 4.7%, to $1.6265 per lb by 1058 GMT after setting a 4-1/2-year high of $1.6315 earlier in the session.

Dealers said the market was supported by the prospect of a significant drop in production in Brazil this year, due to drier-than-normal weather and an off-year in the country's biennial crop cycle.

Dry conditions could also lead reduce the size of next year's crop in the world's top producer.

The Brazilian government has issued a Water Emergency Alert for the period from June to September in the region that includes the states of Minas Gerais, Goias, Mato Grosso do Sul, Sao Paulo and Parana. Brazil's National Meteorology System (SNM) expects low volume of precipitation all along that period of time for that large part of the country.

July robusta coffee rose by $65, or 4.3%, to $1,582 a tonne.

SUGAR

July raw sugar rose by 0.49 cent, or 2.9%, to 17.61 cents per lb after setting a two-week high of 17.69 cents.

Dealers said the front month's discount to October was narrowing, possibly reflecting interest from the trade in taking delivery when the July contract expires at the end of this month.

The prospect of a small global surplus in the 2021/22 season should, however, keep a lid on prices.

August white sugar rose by $9.10, or 2%, to $466.60 a tonne.

COCOA

September London cocoa fell by 1 pound, or 0.1%, to 1,630 pounds a tonne.

Dealers said supplies remained ample with the market awaiting the release of an updated 2020/21 balance forecast by the International Cocoa Organization, expected to be issued before the end of this month.

The ICCO, in its last quarterly update in late February, forecast a surplus of 102,000 tonnes for 2020/21.

September New York cocoa fell by $14, or 0.6%, to $2,454 a tonne.

