ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,205 Increased By ▲ 414.65 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,330 Increased By ▲ 192.49 (1.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Business Recorder Logo
May 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks end flat, post best week in over 3 months

  • Latest data also showed earnings at China's industrial firms grew at a slower pace in April, calming concerns over policy tightening that weigh on risk appetite and valuations.
Reuters 28 May 2021

Hong Kong stocks ended flat on Friday, as gains in resources firms were offset by losses in tech and healthcare companies, but posted their best week in more than three months as inflation fears fade.

** The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 29,124.41, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.5% to 10,793.55 points.

** The Hang Seng tech index and the Hang Seng healthcare index declined 2.1% and 3.1%, respectively.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was CK Asset Holdings Ltd , which gained 6.02%, while the biggest loser was Haidilao International Holding Ltd, which fell 6.89%.

** Resources firms climbed, with the Hang Seng materials index up 1.9%, after reports of US President Joe Biden's $6 trillion budget boosted sentiment.

** For the week, HSI gained 2.3%, its best since Feb 12, while HSCE firmed 0.9%.

** Analysts and traders attributed the week's rally to easing worries over inflation as Beijing vowed to curb significant prices gains in the commodities market.

** Latest data also showed earnings at China's industrial firms grew at a slower pace in April, calming concerns over policy tightening that weigh on risk appetite and valuations.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.44%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 2.1%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.366 per US dollar at 08:13 GMT, 0.28% firmer than the previous close of 6.384.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Hong Kong stocks ended Haidilao International Holding Ltd

Hong Kong stocks end flat, post best week in over 3 months

Pakistan restored balance of power in region on May 28, 1998: DG ISPR

Pakistan welcomes UNHRC’s decision to investigate human rights violations by Israel

Qureshi leaves for Iraq on three-day visit

IMF supportive of govt’s approach to food inflation?

Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance

Two Pakistani peacekeepers among 129 honoured with UN medals posthumously

Kashmir dispute: Status must not be changed unless resolved: Bozkir

Industry/export-oriented sectors: Tarin-led meeting discusses concessional power tariff

Former FBR chief Shabbar makes budget proposals

CDWP approves 13 projects worth Rs38bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters