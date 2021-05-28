ANL 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
ASC 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
AVN 82.01 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.14%)
BOP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
DGKC 122.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.37%)
EPCL 49.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
FFBL 26.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.01%)
HASCOL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.74%)
HUBC 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
JSCL 23.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
KEL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
MLCF 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
PAEL 33.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 88.60 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.16%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.48%)
PTC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.52%)
TRG 178.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.28%)
UNITY 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
WTL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.72%)
BR100 5,103 Increased By ▲ 27.75 (0.55%)
BR30 26,612 Increased By ▲ 135.33 (0.51%)
KSE100 46,974 Increased By ▲ 183.44 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,233 Increased By ▲ 95.58 (0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Business Recorder Logo
May 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany says committed genocide in Namibia during colonial rule

  • We will now officially refer to these events as what they are from today's perspective: genocide," said Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.
AFP 28 May 2021

BERLIN: Germany for the first time on Friday recognised it had committed genocide in Namibia during its colonial occupation, with Berlin promising financial support worth more than one billion euros to aid projects in the African nation.

"We will now officially refer to these events as what they are from today's perspective: genocide," said Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, welcoming an agreement after five years of negotiations with Namibia, a former German colony from 1884 to 1915.

Heiko Maas Germany foreign minister Namibia

Germany says committed genocide in Namibia during colonial rule

Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance

Kashmir dispute: Status must not be changed unless resolved: Bozkir

Industry/export-oriented sectors: Tarin-led meeting discusses concessional power tariff

Former FBR chief Shabbar makes budget proposals

CDWP approves 13 projects worth Rs38bn

CPEC to generate massive job opportunities: Umar

Top China, US trade officials hold ‘candid’ first talks

Yusuf Khan made secretary finance

Covid-19 positivity ratio declines to 4.35pc

FBR says ready to address exporters’ issues

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters