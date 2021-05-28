ANL 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
ASC 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
ASL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AVN 82.01 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.14%)
BOP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.11%)
DGKC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.3%)
FCCL 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.07%)
HASCOL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
HUBC 77.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
JSCL 23.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 39.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
PIBTL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 88.60 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.16%)
PRL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.84%)
PTC 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
SNGP 44.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.75%)
TRG 178.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.15%)
UNITY 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.99%)
WTL 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-5.35%)
BR100 5,105 Increased By ▲ 29.83 (0.59%)
BR30 26,619 Increased By ▲ 142.21 (0.54%)
KSE100 46,969 Increased By ▲ 178.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 19,226 Increased By ▲ 88.22 (0.46%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Business Recorder Logo
May 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Tycoon Jimmy Lai, 7 others handed new jail terms over Hong Kong protests

  • It was a vivid and embarrassing illustration of how huge swathes of Hong Kong's population seethe under Beijing's rule as the government celebrated 70 years since communist China's founding.
AFP 28 May 2021

HONG KONG: Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was among eight democracy activists handed new prison sentences on Friday for attending protests on the 70th anniversary of the founding of communist China that were followed by a sweeping crackdown.

Lai, who is already behind bars for taking part in earlier protests, must now serve a total of 20 months after pleading guilty to organising and participating in an unlawful assembly on 1 October 2019.

Seven other leading activists, including 25-year-old youth campaigner Figo Chan, as well as former lawmakers Lee Cheuk-yan and Leung Kwok-hung, were also given new jail sentences.

The new sentences are the latest in a relentless and successful campaign by China to smother dissent and dismantle Hong Kong's democracy movement.

Hong Kong was convulsed by months of huge and often violent pro-democracy protests in 2019 in the most serious challenge to Beijing's rule since the city's 1997 handover.

The clashes with police on China's National Day were some of the worst of that period.

It was a vivid and embarrassing illustration of how huge swathes of Hong Kong's population seethe under Beijing's rule as the government celebrated 70 years since communist China's founding.

While clashes between hardcore protests and police raged across the city that day, the march attended by the activists who were jailed on Friday remained largely peaceful.

But it did not have official police permission, a requirement in Hong Kong.

"It was naive to believe a rallying call for peaceful and rational behaviour would be enough to ensure no violence," district judge Amanda Woodcock said as she handed down jail sentences to the eight activists.

Jimmy Lai HongKong Lee Cheuk yan Leung Kwok hung

Tycoon Jimmy Lai, 7 others handed new jail terms over Hong Kong protests

Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance

Kashmir dispute: Status must not be changed unless resolved: Bozkir

Industry/export-oriented sectors: Tarin-led meeting discusses concessional power tariff

Former FBR chief Shabbar makes budget proposals

CDWP approves 13 projects worth Rs38bn

CPEC to generate massive job opportunities: Umar

Top China, US trade officials hold ‘candid’ first talks

Yusuf Khan made secretary finance

Covid-19 positivity ratio declines to 4.35pc

FBR says ready to address exporters’ issues

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters