Khuli Katcheri held in DS Railways office

KARACHI: Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul held a Khuli Katcheri with the in-service and retired employees of Karachi division at DS office on Thursday.

The Katcheri primarily aimed at provision of an easy platform to railways’ staff in accessing the highest officer of Karachi division for resolving their major issues.

During an interaction of almost 90 minutes the staff presented different issues to the Divisional Superintendent who was accompanied by Divisional Personnel Officer and other related staff. The presented problems were pertaining to: promotions, allotment of accommodations, recruitments and payment of outstanding dues.

The Divisional Superintendent directed the concerned officers for diligently looking into submitted issues of the staff and take necessary action without any further delay.

