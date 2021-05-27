ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -12.21 (-13.2%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.75%)
DGKC 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.61%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PAEL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 87.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.59%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TRG 179.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.71%)
UNITY 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,076 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-0.13%)
BR30 26,477 Decreased By ▼ -27.68 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,791 Increased By ▲ 78.47 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,137 Increased By ▲ 51.32 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Not enough data to back use of inhaled steroids for COVID-19: EU regulator

  • Scientists have been studying the benefits of several inflammation-fighting medicines to treat COVID-19, including some arthritis treatments and corticosteroids such as dexamethasone and budesonide.
  • An infection of the novel coronavirus can cause swelling in organs, including the lungs, which can also lead to severe complications.
Reuters 27 May 2021

Europe's medicines regulator said on Thursday there was not enough evidence to support the use of inhaled corticosteroids in patients with COVID-19, but backed the use of dexamethasone based on sufficient data.

Although its COVID-19 taskforce has not found any safety risks for corticosteroids so far, the possibility of harm in patients who have normal oxygen levels cannot be ruled out, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.

Scientists have been studying the benefits of several inflammation-fighting medicines to treat COVID-19, including some arthritis treatments and corticosteroids such as dexamethasone and budesonide.

An infection of the novel coronavirus can cause swelling in organs, including the lungs, which can also lead to severe complications.

The EMA in September endorsed dexamethasone for treating COVID-19 patients with breathing problems after a British trial showed it helped cut death rates in severely ill, hospitalised patients. The decades old drug is cheap and widely available.

"More evidence from clinical trials is necessary to establish the benefits of inhaled corticosteroids in people with COVID-19," the EMA said.

Corticosteroids are lab-made medicines, which work in the body like the hormone cortisol in fighting and controlling swelling. Inhaled versions are typically used to treat lung problems such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

A UK trial last month showed treating COVID-19 patients at home with inhaled budesonide can speed up their recovery. Budesonide is sold as Pulmicort by AstraZeneca.

