Malaysia to procure 12.8mn more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will procure an additional 12.8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in a bid to ramp up its immunisation programme, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Thursday.

The procurement brings the total amount of doses secured from the US and German drugmakers to 44.8 million, enough to cover 70% of Malaysia's population, Khairy said.