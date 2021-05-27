World
Malaysia to procure 12.8mn more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
- The procurement brings the total amount of doses secured from the US and German drugmakers to 44.8 million, enough to cover 70% of Malaysia's population, Khairy said.
27 May 2021
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will procure an additional 12.8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in a bid to ramp up its immunisation programme, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Thursday.
The procurement brings the total amount of doses secured from the US and German drugmakers to 44.8 million, enough to cover 70% of Malaysia's population, Khairy said.
Pakistan, Russia to sign amended gas project agreement on Friday
Malaysia to procure 12.8mn more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Pakistan vaccinates close to 300k people in a day
Pakistan committed to beat climate change, reverse its effects: PM Imran
Rs48bn for Ehsaas-II approved
Israel's attacks on Gaza may constitute 'war crimes': UN rights chief
Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation
‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’
Bestway Cement announces greenfield plant in Mianwali
EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation
BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares
WhatsApp sues India govt
Read more stories
Comments