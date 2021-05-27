ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
Slapping of AC Pakpattan case: PML-N MPA held after LHC withdraws pre-arrest bail

Recorder Report 27 May 2021

LAHORE: Police arrested PML-N MPA Mian Naveed Ali after the Lahore High Court withdrew his pre-arrest bail in a case of slapping Assistant Commissioner Pakpattan Khawar Bashir here on Wednesday.

The court had initially granted the interim pre-arrest bail to the suspects during December 2020 and directed them to join the police investigation.

On Wednesday, the investigating officer told the court that the MPA had not joined the investigation and his custody was required by the police. Pakpattan City Police had registered a FIR against the MPA, his father and others on charges of slapping the assistant commissioner and hurling threats to him when the officer had sealed a marquee owned by the MPA for violation of Covid-19 SOPs.

Lawyer of the suspects however denied the police story and contended that the MPA had refused to entertain a function of the AC in the marquee. He said the AC nurtured a grudge against the MPA and made a concocted story to register the FIR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

