ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.28%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.97%)
AVN 92.84 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.79%)
BOP 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.70 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.24%)
EPCL 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.59%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.06%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
HASCOL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
HUBC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.91%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (6.02%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.06%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.65%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.33%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.89%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 88.01 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.34%)
PRL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (8.8%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
SNGP 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.92%)
TRG 177.00 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (3.47%)
UNITY 45.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.61%)
WTL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (38.86%)
BR100 5,071 Increased By ▲ 56.53 (1.13%)
BR30 26,390 Increased By ▲ 381.83 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,707 Increased By ▲ 406.26 (0.88%)
KSE30 19,088 Increased By ▲ 190.14 (1.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currencies index hits all-time high

  • MSCI's index of EM stocks extended gains for a second straight session to climb to a 16 day high with tech stocks showing healthy gains.
Reuters 26 May 2021

An index of emerging market currencies touched all-time highs on Wednesday as the dollar languished at near five-month lows, although the Belarusian rouble lagged amid tensions with the West.

Turkey's lira staged a modest recovery after the replacement of yet another central banker saw it post its worst day in two weeks on Tuesday, while South Africa's rand held near highs last seen more than two-years ago.

The dollar remained close to five-month lows as easing inflation worries prompted investors to seek returns from higher yielders.

"The continual commentary from (US Federal Reserve) officials reinforcing the current Fed accommodative policy is pushing US yields lower, keeping the dollar on the back foot, and helping risk appetite," said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

Russia's rouble rose 0.14%, hovering close to mid-March highs.

Leaders of Russia and the United States will meet in Geneva on June 16, the nations said on Tuesday, amid sharp disputes over election interference, cyber atttacks, human rights and Ukraine.

Both countries, however, have lowered expectations for breakthroughs, with neither in a mood to make concessions on their many disagreements.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed expectations Russia's stock market would hit 3,819 to notch a record high by year-end thanks to a recovery in commodity prices and still-low interest rates globally. The MOEX index was last trading at 3,703.09 after touching a new high of 3,717.33 earlier in the session.

MSCI's index of EM stocks extended gains for a second straight session to climb to a 16 day high with tech stocks showing healthy gains.

In Belarus, the rouble fell 0.1% against the greenback as airlines re-routed flights to avoid the country's airspace and Belarusian planes faced a possible ban from Europe, with international outrage mounting over Minsk forcing down a jetliner and arresting a dissident journalist on board.

The currency is up about 4% this year after plunging 19% last year after the disputed election of Alexander Lukashenko roiled markets - its worst yearly performance since 2015.

Yuan lira US Federal Reserve Dollar Geneva US yields index of emerging market currencies Emerging stocks cyber atttacks Russia's stock market

