Army's top brass concerned over cross border attacks

  • The Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) took serious note of the recent cross-border attacks from Afghanistan.
  • The forum also expressed hope that Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan.
Syed Ahmed Updated 25 May 2021

The Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) on Tuesday took serious note of the recent cross-border attacks from Afghanistan and also reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a Twitter post, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the CCC held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair, took a comprehensive review of global, regional, and domestic security environment with particular focus on the situation along borders especially LOC / Working Boundary and Pak-Afghan Border.

The forum also expressed concerns over the regrouping of terrorist outfits in Afghanistan and hoped that Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan.

“Taking serious note of the recent cross-border firing incidents from Afghanistan and regrouping of terrorist leadership/ outfits across, forum expressed hope that Afghanistan soil will not be used against Pakistan,” the statement added.

“In light of emerging regional security situation, Pakistan has taken effective border control/management measures and the same is expected from Afghanistan to deny any space to spoilers of peace,” the statement emphasized.

COAS expressed satisfaction over the Army’s operational readiness to counter emerging security threats.

The forum also reviewed the Afghan peace process, its impact on the security situation especially along Pak-Afghan Border, and reaffirmed the country’s support for regional peace and stability.

The conference also reviewed the security situation in newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan and stressed the fast-paced socio-economic development of these areas to capitalize on hard-earned peace to bring enduring stability.

The COAS also appreciated the army’s all-out support for civil administration to help implement the COVID-19 protocols that have contributed to bringing a significant reduction in the spread of the pandemic and controlling its adverse effects.

