ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
AVN 90.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.14%)
EPCL 51.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.39%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
HASCOL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
HUBC 76.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.69%)
JSCL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.74%)
KAPCO 39.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.86%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
MLCF 46.03 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.81%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
PPL 86.03 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.51%)
PRL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PTC 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
TRG 170.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.38%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.75%)
BR100 4,998 Increased By ▲ 25.07 (0.5%)
BR30 25,984 Increased By ▲ 181.79 (0.7%)
KSE100 46,252 Increased By ▲ 155.35 (0.34%)
KSE30 18,869 Increased By ▲ 88.08 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Taiwan reports further rise in COVID-19 cases

  • It continues to readjust its infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.
Reuters 25 May 2021

TAIPEI: Taiwan reported 542 new domestic COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 261 cases added to the totals for days over the past week or so as it continues to readjust its infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.

