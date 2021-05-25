World
Taiwan reports further rise in COVID-19 cases
- It continues to readjust its infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.
25 May 2021
TAIPEI: Taiwan reported 542 new domestic COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 261 cases added to the totals for days over the past week or so as it continues to readjust its infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.
FO denies presence of US military or air base in Pakistan
Taiwan reports further rise in COVID-19 cases
Economic revival on 'sound footing' says SBP, as CAB post $200mn deficit
Blinken arrives in Israel to try to bolster Gaza ceasefire
Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest number of daily cases since May 14
Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19
Hyundai Nishat recalls over 1,600 Tucsons in Pakistan
Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder
Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes
PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs
Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears
Hong Kong could soon bin millions of unused vaccine doses
Read more stories
Comments