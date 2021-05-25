ANL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
PSP understands country’s problems, says Kamal

Recorder Report 25 May 2021

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Monday said PSP is a grassroots level political party emerged from the streets and neighborhoods, therefore, its leadership and workers having cognizance and deep understanding of country’s chronic problems and offering viable solutions.

He expressed these views while addressing more than 100 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Peoples Party at Pakistan House, central secretariat of PSP who joined PSP.

He said PSP is the voice of oppressed Pakistanis striving for uniting them beyond politics of race, language, religion, and sects but also breaks the shackles of prejudice and hatred among communities.

PSP holds no government slot at any level, despite this, office bearers and workers belong to political parties of the prime minister, chief ministers, ministers and advisors are joining the PSP on a daily basis, Kamal stated.

The people have realised that PSP is the only party in Pakistan that is capable of solving all the problems of Pakistan because we have the character, capacity and credibility to support our argument, he added.

Kamal deplored that rulers are not coming out of political point scoring and they have turned deaf ear and blind eye towards the already sobbing and crying people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

