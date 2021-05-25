British woman dies in Cyprus after AstraZeneca jab

NICOSIA: A 39-year-old British woman died in a Cypriot hospital after a blood clotting incident after receiving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, the official Cyprus News Agency said Monday.

Charalambos Charilaou, spokesperson for the state health services, told CNA that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) would investigate the death.

The woman, treated at Nicosia General Hospital’s intensive care unit, received the first dose of the vaccine on May 6 in the resort town of Paphos on the western coast of the Mediterranean island. The woman, who was not named, suffered symptoms days later. According to the Cyprus Mail newspaper, the woman suffered a brain haemorrhage and was in a coma before she died. Cyprus health authorities have opened an investigation to see if the “serious thrombotic episode” was linked to the AstraZeneca jab.