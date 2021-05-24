ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,251
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
900,552
308424hr
Sindh
308,118
Punjab
333,971
Balochistan
24,517
Islamabad
80,312
KPK
129,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Only 60,000 faithful to perform Hajj this year: Qadri

Recorder Report 24 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Sunday said the Saudi government has allowed only 60,000 faithful to perform sacred religious ceremony of Hajj this year under strict health and precautionary measures.

In a statement, he said some 15,000 local and 45,000 from other countries would be allowed to perform the sacred religious ceremony this year. The pilgrims must have to follow the corona virus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Qadri hoped that the Saudi government would later inform Pakistan authorities about the number of Pakistani pilgrims that will be allowed to perform Hajj this year.

The Saudi government had issued nine page special instructions and conditions. The hajj 2021 would take place under special circumstances with special norms, rules and regulations, eligibility, criteria and age restrictions.

He said people below the age of 18 and over 60 years will not be allowed to go for Hajj, while health certificate would have to be deposited.

Qadri asked the Pakistani intending pilgrims to continue their Hajj preparations.

Authentic corona vaccine certificate and PCR negative test has been made mandatory. The Pakistan government has requested Saudi authorities to register the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine for pilgrims.

This year's Hajj is expected to begin on July 17. Usually, an estimated two million people visit Makkah and Madinah for the annual gathering of Hajj. However, amid corona virus outbreak only a limited number were allowed to perform Hajj.

Last year, only 10,000 people living in Saudi Arabia were allowed to perform Hajj due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SOPs hajj Health pilgrims Religious Affairs

Only 60,000 faithful to perform Hajj this year: Qadri

Experts for revisiting 1.5pc turnover tax on companies

People associated with CPEC projects: PM for issuance of separate visa category

New road to improve Pak-Iran connectivity: Asim Bajwa

ToRs of Arbitration Agreement: ECC disapproves ‘equity and fairness’ clause

PM says no one can ‘blackmail’ his govt

No room to relax Covid-19 restrictions in province: Sindh CM

COVID-19: Pakistan records 3,084 new cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Iran's polls set to split divided conservatives in two

Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Diana probe

Saudi Arabia allows 60,000 pilgrims, including Pakistanis to perform Hajj

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.