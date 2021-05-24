ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
Covid-19 vaccination centre being set up at NPC: Fawad

APP 24 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Acknowledging the journalist community's role as front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday announced setting up a Covid-19 Vaccination Centre here at the National Press Club (NPC) to facilitate the media persons.

He, in a tweet, said Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had issued administrative orders for the establishment of a vaccination centre at the Islamabad Press Club, at the request of the Information Ministry.

"Journalists are the front-line workers in this crisis," the minister said, adding that such measures were necessary for taking care of media persons' health.

Fawad said such a facility would also be provided for the lawyers' community soon.

