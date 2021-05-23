Animal rights group blocks UK McDonald’s sites

LONDON: Animal rights protesters on Saturday blockaded four British distribution centres for fast-food chain McDonald’s, demanding they become fully plant-based by 2025.

The Animal Rebellion group said they intended to block the distribution sites in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry and Greater Manchester — all in England — for at least 24 hours.

“We are in the middle of a climate and ecological emergency and we are still consuming huge quantities of meat on a scale that is just not sustainable for our planet,” a protester in Coventry said in a video posted on Twitter.

McDonald’s confirmed that its distribution centres were currently facing disruption. “We are assessing the impact on deliveries to our restaurants and to menu items. We apologise to our customers for any disappointment caused,” said a spokesperson.

Coventry police said they “recognise the right to a peaceful protest, however there are safety concerns as the sole entrance and exit point to the distribution site has been blocked and this is causing significant disruption to businesses, which we are taking seriously.”