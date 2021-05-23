Fujairah marine fuel sales climb 7pc in April

SINGAPORE: Marine fuel sales volumes in the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) marine refuelling and oil storage hub of Fujairah climbed 7% in April to just over 674,000 cubic meters, data from S&P Global Platts showed.

The higher volumes came amid better-than-expected demand during the month, trade sources said.

Low-sulphur bunker sales totalled 561,000 cubic meters in April, Reuters calculations showed.

The share of low-sulphur sales to overall bunker volumes were 83% in April, compared with 80% in March, Reuters calculations showed. 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) sales dropped 10% in April to 113,000 cubic meters while sales of the mainstream 380-cst very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) jumped 11% to 532,000 cubic meters, the second highest on record.

In Singapore, the world’s top bunkering hub, marine fuel sales volumes in Singapore rose 1% in April to a three-month high of 4.26 million tonnes, and were up 3% from the same period last year, official data showed.