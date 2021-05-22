PM won't compromise on his principle stand against accountability of all, says Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is a man of principles and he will never compromise on his strict principle stand for accountability of all corrupt at any cost.

Talking to a Private news Channel, he said that all stakeholders are on the same page and working for the strengthening of the country, adding, the corrupt have no worth before a genuine leader like Imran Khan.

He said Imran Khan's politics does not depend on blackmailing, adding, PTI-led government is facing no threat from electable blackmailers or pressure from any side.

Afridi said all the Corrupt joined hands and demanded NRO when they offered to engage in dialogue related to national interest.

He said PM Imran Khan would never bow down to them "under any circumstances".

He once again invited the opposition parries to come forward and raised same voice against Mafia, adding, due to government’s efforts, the country is moving on right track to achieve its real destiny.

He criticized that mafia is engaged in hatching conspiracies against PM Imran Khan but they would never be succeed in their whole drama.

He lashed out that the opposition was also backing this mafia but his government would go to every length to nab this mafia.

He said government always ready to hear every parliamentarian and political party' reservations but they should behave and utilize forums accordingly.

Replying a Query, he said there was a dire need to amend NAB and Judiciary laws to dispose off corruption cases within the stipulated time frame and ensured speedy justice system for every citizen of the country.

He stressed that rule of law, Justice, investment in human resources and people's socioeconomic empowerment, was imperative to ensure robust progress and steady economic development in the country.