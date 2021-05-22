UN office: Lawmakers submit resolution in favour of Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: The lawmakers belonging to both treasury and opposition on Friday submitted a resolution passed by National Assembly in favour of Palestine people in United Nations office.

A delegation of opposition lawmakers led by opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif accompanied by former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf moved the resolution to UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis.

Talking to journalists, Sharif said that a large number of Palestinians were martyred due to bombardment and air strikes by Israeli forces in Gaza.

"Al-Aqsa Mosque was also attacked and such tragic scenes took place for the first time.

The entire opposition leadership jointly handed over a copy of the resolution to the UN office today," he added.

Earlier, speaking on the floor of House, Sharif said the unanimous resolution passed by NA the other day in support of Palestinian people represents the aspirations of the people of Pakistan and the entire Muslim world.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief whip in NA Aamir Dogar said the whole House was on the same page for the cause of Palestinians. He said that people of Pakistan as well as the Muslim world would never leave their Palestinian brethren in those testing times.

Soon after the NA session was adjourned, a group of lawmakers from PTI and its allied political parties also submitted the resolution passed by National Assembly to UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis.

The government lawmakers also held a rally under NA Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The participants staged protest outside the Parliament House and raised slogans against Israel holding Palestinian flags.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjrani said entire Pakistani nation stood by the Palestinian people in that hour of trial. He said the world community must play its role for the resolution of the lingering dispute.

The NA Speaker said Pakistan had a clear stance regarding Palestine, adding the country's political leadership was on the same page on the issue of Palestine.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021