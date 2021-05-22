ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UN office: Lawmakers submit resolution in favour of Palestinians

Recorder Report 22 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The lawmakers belonging to both treasury and opposition on Friday submitted a resolution passed by National Assembly in favour of Palestine people in United Nations office.

A delegation of opposition lawmakers led by opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif accompanied by former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf moved the resolution to UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis.

Talking to journalists, Sharif said that a large number of Palestinians were martyred due to bombardment and air strikes by Israeli forces in Gaza.

"Al-Aqsa Mosque was also attacked and such tragic scenes took place for the first time.

The entire opposition leadership jointly handed over a copy of the resolution to the UN office today," he added.

Earlier, speaking on the floor of House, Sharif said the unanimous resolution passed by NA the other day in support of Palestinian people represents the aspirations of the people of Pakistan and the entire Muslim world.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief whip in NA Aamir Dogar said the whole House was on the same page for the cause of Palestinians. He said that people of Pakistan as well as the Muslim world would never leave their Palestinian brethren in those testing times.

Soon after the NA session was adjourned, a group of lawmakers from PTI and its allied political parties also submitted the resolution passed by National Assembly to UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis.

The government lawmakers also held a rally under NA Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The participants staged protest outside the Parliament House and raised slogans against Israel holding Palestinian flags.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjrani said entire Pakistani nation stood by the Palestinian people in that hour of trial. He said the world community must play its role for the resolution of the lingering dispute.

The NA Speaker said Pakistan had a clear stance regarding Palestine, adding the country's political leadership was on the same page on the issue of Palestine.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Qaiser National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Sadiq Sanjrani UNITED NATIONS PTI Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Aamir Dogar Palestine people

UN office: Lawmakers submit resolution in favour of Palestinians

‘China, Pakistan have a chance to lead world towards multilateralism’: Alvi

Collateral-free lending to SMEs approved by ECC

300MW hydropower plant: $300m loan agreement inked with ADB

Valuation of mills: PC, PSM board not on the same page

Jul-Apr FDI plunges 33pc YoY

EU opens global G20 summit with Covid vaccine pledge

Xi pledges $3bn pandemic aid for poor nations

IMF says ending Covid-19 pandemic possible at cost of $50bn

Fiscal Responsibility, Debt Limitation (Amend) Bill introduced: Limiting stock of govt guarantees at 10pc of GDP proposed

Credit profile reflects ‘baa2’ economic strength: Moody’s

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.