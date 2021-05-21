ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Wall St extends recovery after strong US business surveys

  • Deere up after raising FY profit forecast.
  • Bitcoin steadies, crypto stocks rebound further.
  • Indexes up: Dow 0.84%, S&P 0.63%, Nasdaq 0.50%.
Reuters 21 May 2021

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Friday, extending a recovery from the previous session, as strong US factory and services activity surveys lifted the mood at the end of a volatile week of trading.

IHS Markit's data showed US business activity picked up in May amid strong domestic demand, but backlogs of uncompleted work are piling up as manufacturers struggle to find raw materials and labor.

Wall Street's main indexes gained ground on Thursday following a three-day slump after data showed the fewest US weekly jobless claims since the pandemic-driven recession in 2020, pointing to a pick up in labor market.

The stock market recovery was led by tech-related mega-cap shares, putting the Nasdaq on course to snap a four-week losing streak.

"After some pressure in the start of the week we can see some buying interest in beaten-down mega-cap tech names as their valuations seem to look a bit more attractive," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in New York.

"The market would also focus on how cryptocurrencies perform, and if they fall even more, it could spark off some selling going ahead."

Bitcoin hovered around $40,000, pausing its attempt to recover from this week's massive plunge. Cryptocurrency-related stocks Coinbase Global, Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Holdings firmed between 1.0% and 2.3%.

Every major S&P sector was higher, with economy-linked financials and energy providing the biggest boost.

At 10:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 286.36 points, or 0.84%, at 34,370.51, the S&P 500 was up 26.39 points, or 0.63%, at 4,185.51, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 67.19 points, or 0.50%, at 13,602.93.

Deere & Co gained 2.6% after the farm equipment manufacturer raised its full-year profit forecast.

Foot Locker rose 4.1% after the shoes and apparel retailer posted a more than 80% jump in first-quarter sales.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.58-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 3.34-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 24 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 73 new highs and five new lows.

