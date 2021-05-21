Markets
US oil may test support at $60.98
21 May 2021
SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $60.98 per barrel, a break below could cause a fall to $59.55.
The contract has broken a support at $62.13. The next support will be at $60.98, around which a bounce may occur, as this support will be stronger than the one at $62.13.
The former support of $62.13 has become a resistance, a break above could lead to a gain at $64.71. On the daily chart, the support at $61.79 looks vulnerable under the heavy attacks of bears.
Chances are oil may break this support and fall towards $59.39, which may be the ultimate low the wave c could travel to.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
