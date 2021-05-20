Pakistan
Gold prices jump by Rs.900 to Rs108,550 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable.
20 May 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs900 on Thursday and was traded at Rs108, 550 against its sale at Rs107, 650, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs772 and was traded at Rs93,064 against its sale at Rs92, 292 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold increased to Rs85,309 from Rs84, 601.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1420 and Rs1217.42 respectively.
The gold price in the international market reached to $1870, the group reported.
We must not fail the Palestinian people at this critical juncture, FM Qureshi tells UNGA emergency session
Gold prices jump by Rs.900 to Rs108,550 per tola
SBP rolls out advance calendar of MPC meetings
BBC to publish report into Diana interview
FM Qureshi arrives in New York to address UNGA emergency session on Palestine
Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease
Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm
Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood
Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk
US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration
Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms
Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet
Read more stories
Comments