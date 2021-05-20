Markets
NZ government 2021/22 bond programme set at NZ$30bn
- The DMO plans to issue NZ$25 billion ($17.9 billion) in 2022/23, a decrease compared to NZ$30 billion in the half-year update.
20 May 2021
WELLINGTON: The New Zealand Debt Management Office (NZDMO) said on Thursday that its bond programme for 2021/22 was set at NZ$30 billion ($21.48 billion), unchanged from its forecast in the half-year update in December.
The DMO plans to issue NZ$25 billion ($17.9 billion) in 2022/23, a decrease compared to NZ$30 billion in the half-year update.
The 2020/21 programme is unchanged at NZ$45 billion.
FM Qureshi arrives in New York to address UNGA emergency session on Palestine
NZ government 2021/22 bond programme set at NZ$30bn
Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease
Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm
Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood
Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk
US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration
Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms
Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet
Country has huge power generating potential: PM
'Agreement shaping up' on Iran nuclear talks: negotiators
Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil
Read more stories
Comments