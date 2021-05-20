ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.91%)
Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood

  • "Please apply to Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Islamabad with details of exam centres, number of students and SOPs to be followed," he tweeted.
  • Matric and intermediate exams will be held after June 20.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 20 May 2021

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Thursday that if all coronavirus arrangements are satisfactory, permission will be given promptly to hold all professional and non-professional exams.

On Wednesday, the National Command and Operation Centre, (NCOC) had allowed all professional and non-professional exams to take place on a case-to-case basis as recommended by the Ministry of Education.

"Please apply to Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Islamabad with details of exam centres, number of students and SOPs to be followed," Mahmood tweeted. He shared that permission to hold exams will be given immediately 'if the arrangements are satisfactory'.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions will be reopening from June 7 in districts where the positivity rate is less than five percent. The government had closed all educational institutions across the country till May 23 to contain the spread of the virus. Moreover, matric and intermediate exams will be held after June 20.

O and A level exams have already been canceled and would now take place in the October-November cycle. While A2 exams will keep running for those students who want to appear for the purpose of applying to foreign universities.

