Pakistan
Gold prices increase by Rs400 to Rs107,650 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable.
Updated 19 May 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs400 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs107,650 against its sale at Rs107,250, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs342 and was traded at Rs92,292 against its sale at Rs91,950 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold increased to Rs84,601 from Rs84,287.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1420 and Rs1217.42 respectively.
The gold price in the international market witnessed decrease of $12 and was traded at $1854 against $1866.
NCOC allows reopening of schools, outdoor dining from May 24
Gold prices increase by Rs400 to Rs107,650 per tola
Oil prices drop $2 on COVID-19 rise in Asia, inflation fears
Israeli airstrikes destroy the only COVID-19 testing lab in Gaza
Govt aims to construct 10 dams across Pakistan by 2028, says PM Khan
FM Qureshi departs for New York to draw world's attention on Gaza crisis
Tareen refutes reports of split in PTI, says we are part of the party
Govt unveils preliminary model of electronic voting machine at Parliament House
Pakistan, Turkey discuss ways to bring an end to Israeli atrocities against Palestinians
Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning
India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths
First US-Russia meeting ahead of Biden-Putin summit
Read more stories
Comments