Illegal allotment of plots: AC reserves verdict on acquittal of Qidwai

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court (AC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on acquittal of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s friend Younis Qidwai and others in illegal allotment of plots reference.

While appearing before the AC judge Syed Asghar Ali, Qadir Janjua Advocate gave his arguments about the acquittal of Hassan Syed and Matanat Ali – the two accused in the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The hearing was adjourned till May 31.

It may be pertinent to mention that the suspects are accused of illegally allotting plots for welfare purposes in Sindh using fake bank accounts and damaging the national exchequer with a hefty amount.

Asif Ali Zardari, his sister and 32 other accused are facing charges of laundering more than Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts. Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed have also been nominated in the scam.

