KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 20-05-2021 11:00 Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd 20-05-2021 15:00 Allawasaya Tex. & Finishing Mills Ltd 24-05-2021 16:00 Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 24-05-2021 12:00 Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd 25-05-2021 9:00 Indus Motor Company Ltd 31-05-2021 15:00 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021