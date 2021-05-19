Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
19 May 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 20-05-2021 11:00
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd 20-05-2021 15:00
Allawasaya Tex.
& Finishing Mills Ltd 24-05-2021 16:00
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 24-05-2021 12:00
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd 25-05-2021 9:00
Indus Motor Company Ltd 31-05-2021 15:00
=========================================================
