BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 19 May 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                      DATE            TIME
=========================================================
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd        20-05-2021        11:00
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd           20-05-2021        15:00
Allawasaya Tex.
& Finishing Mills Ltd             24-05-2021        16:00
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd       24-05-2021        12:00
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd   25-05-2021         9:00
Indus Motor Company Ltd           31-05-2021        15:00
=========================================================

