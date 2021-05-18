Pakistan demands independent inquiry into extrajudicial killings of Kashmiri youth

Pakistan has strongly condemned the extrajudicial killing of two more innocent Kashmiris in the outskirts of Srinagar at the hands of Indian forces and renewed its call for an independent inquiry into the systematic targeting of Kashmir youth.

The fresh act of state terrorism took place on Tuesday morning during a cordon and search operation in the Khonmoh area of Srinagar, in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The entire area has been sealed and no one including media is allowed to enter the area.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian forces had killed two more innocent youth of the district after declaring them ‘terrorists.’

In a statement, the Foreign Office condemned the act of terrorism in the strongest words, saying that the Indian army has been systematically targeting Kashmiri youth.

“The impunity granted to Indian Occupation Forces has resulted in the systematic targeting of Kashmiri youth through extra-judicial killings, torture in custody, enforced disappearances and incarcerations under the cover of draconian laws.”

The Foreign Office reiterated its call for independent inquiry under international scrutiny to investigate the unabated extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris by Indian Occupation Forces and to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice.