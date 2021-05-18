Business & Finance
Romania flash Q1 GDP -0.2% y/y vs -1.7% forecast
- On a quarterly basis, the economy advanced 2.8% in seasonally adjusted terms in January-March.
18 May 2021
BUCHAREST: Romania's economy contracted 0.2% on the year in the first quarter, sharply less than market expectations, a flash estimate from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the economy to contract 1.7% in January-March, but forecast economic growth of 5.2% and 4.7% overall this year and next, respectively.
