Faisal Edhi applies for visa to travel to Palestine for relief work

On Monday, the Edhi Foundation started the process to obtain a visa to fly to Palestine and help the country that has been under attack by the Israeli forces.

Chairman of the Edhi Foundation Faisal Edhi told Arab News that he has submitted a visa request with the Palestine embassy in Islamabad and hopes to get the visa soon. He along with his son Saad Edhi and three others have applied for a visa.

Faisal further shared that he plans to cross over into Gaza from Egypt and was also waiting for permission to do so from Egyptian authorities. The Pakistani humanitarian said that he wants to take part in the relief work in Palestine via the Edhi Foundation, adding that the foundation had set up an initial fund of Rs30 million to purchase medicines, tents and other items. Faisal urged people to come forward and donate, saying that the foundation does not want any support from the government.

Earlier, Faisal had offered a fleet of 50 ambulances and services of its staff to India which is currently battling the second coronavirus wave. "As a neighbouring friend, we sympathise with you greatly and during this strenuous time, we would like to extend our help in the form of a fleet of 50 ambulances along with our services to assist you in addressing, and further circumventing, the current health conditions," the letter written by Faisal said.