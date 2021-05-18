Pakistan
US recognises Pakistani engineer for contributing to NASA’s 2020 Mars Mission
- Ahmad Awais contributed code to the software for the Mars 2020 helicopter mission, also known as NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter.
- In a tweet, the US Embassy in Islamabad said that Pakistani developers are truly making their mark in the world.
18 May 2021
The United States has recognized Ahmad Awais for contributing code to the software for the Mars 2020 helicopter mission, also known as NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter.
In a tweet, the US Embassy in Islamabad said that Pakistani developers are truly making their mark in the world. "Did you know Ahmad Awais a Pakistani award-winning open-source engineer, contributed code to the software for the Mars 2020 helicopter mission, also known as NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter?" the embassy tweeted.
Recently, Awais received the Gold GitHub Stars Award, which is one of the most coveted awards in the entire technology ecosystem. He was selected out of 60 million developers worldwide, TechJuice reported.
