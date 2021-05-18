Coronavirus
Pakistan

PPP office-bearers barred from using office in Punjab

Recorder Report 18 May 2021

LAHORE: Member Federal Executive Council of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Aurang Zeb Burki has said that all the organisational setup of PPP Punjab has been made ineffective with the direction of the party’s chairman and no office-bearer is allowed to use his office from onwards.

It may be noted that former PPP Central Punjab Chairman Qamar Zaman Kaira had held an informal press briefing at the provincial headquarters of the party after his removal from the office. Party sources are of the view that Bilawal had removed the PPP Punjab leadership after a defeat of the party in by-polls of Khushab district. However, Kaira had explained that tenure of his team has been completed therefore they have rendered resignations voluntarily to let others serve the party.

Burki said the party’s manifesto was clear that all the office-bearers become ineffective once the provincial president and secretary general were removed from their offices. Therefore, no one should use his office anymore until the Chief Organizer Raja Pervaiz Ashraf selected new office-bearers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Qamar Zaman Kaira Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Aurang Zeb Burki

