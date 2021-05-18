Pakistan
3,600 bikes, 2,000 mobile phones snatched in Ramazan
18 May 2021
KARACHI: More than 6,000 cases of street crimes were reported in Karachi during Ramazan.
The police record shows that 3,660 motorcycles, 2,000 mobile phones, and 119 cars were snatched during this period. Six people, including a woman professor and a policeman, were murdered and over 60 people injured.
