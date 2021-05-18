Coronavirus
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
3,600 bikes, 2,000 mobile phones snatched in Ramazan

KARACHI: More than 6,000 cases of street crimes were reported in Karachi during Ramazan. The police record shows...
INP 18 May 2021

KARACHI: More than 6,000 cases of street crimes were reported in Karachi during Ramazan.

The police record shows that 3,660 motorcycles, 2,000 mobile phones, and 119 cars were snatched during this period. Six people, including a woman professor and a policeman, were murdered and over 60 people injured.

