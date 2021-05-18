Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mehran Plant: Rafhan Maize Products Co temporarily stops production

Recorder Report 18 May 2021

KARACHI: Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited has temporarily stopped production at its Mehran Plant located in Kotri, Sindh, due to repair work being carried out at its Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“We would like to assure our customers and shareholders that there will be no production delay or loss as the company will ensure uninterrupted supply through its Rakh Canal and Cornwala Plants,” material information sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday said. “Once production resumes, we will inform the Stock Exchange accordingly,” it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited Cornwala Plants Rakh Canal Mehran Plant

Mehran Plant: Rafhan Maize Products Co temporarily stops production

NA passes resolution against Israeli atrocities in Palestine

Gaza conflict rages on despite diplomacy

Sudan clears final hurdle for debt relief

Working 55-hour week increases risk of death: UN

Ecnec reconstituted; Tarin replaces Hafeez as chairman

Cabinet likely to discuss energy issues today

Equal cost sharing with provinces: Govt working on Rs110bn agriculture plan

SAPM Zulfi Bukhari quits over Ring Road scam

UN General Assembly to meet Thursday on Israel's Military Offensive in Gaza

OGDCL discovers gas from Jandran X-04 well

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.