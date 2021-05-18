Mehran Plant: Rafhan Maize Products Co temporarily stops production

KARACHI: Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited has temporarily stopped production at its Mehran Plant located in Kotri, Sindh, due to repair work being carried out at its Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“We would like to assure our customers and shareholders that there will be no production delay or loss as the company will ensure uninterrupted supply through its Rakh Canal and Cornwala Plants,” material information sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday said. “Once production resumes, we will inform the Stock Exchange accordingly,” it added.

