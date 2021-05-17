Pakistan
Pakistan earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial relations with EU: COAS
- During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation, including recent developments in the Afghan peace process were discussed.
17 May 2021
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said Pakistan valued its relations with the European Union (EU) and earnestly looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.
The Army Chief was talking to EU Ambassador Androulla Kaminara, who called on him here at the General Headquarters (GHQ), an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation, including recent developments in the Afghan peace process were discussed.
The EU envoy appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.
