Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial relations with EU: COAS

  • During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation, including recent developments in the Afghan peace process were discussed.
APP 17 May 2021

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said Pakistan valued its relations with the European Union (EU) and earnestly looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The Army Chief was talking to EU Ambassador Androulla Kaminara, who called on him here at the General Headquarters (GHQ), an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation, including recent developments in the Afghan peace process were discussed.

The EU envoy appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

European Union COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa ISPR Afghan peace process GHQ Androulla Kaminara

Pakistan earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial relations with EU: COAS

‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ to be observed on Friday: FM

US seeks 'justification' from Israel for strike on media building

Pakistan conveys its serious concern to Afghan side over 'irresponsible statements and baseless allegations' made by Afghan leadership

Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets

India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters