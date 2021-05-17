Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM for completing uplift schemes within stipulated time-frame

Recorder Report 17 May 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed that under Annual Development Programme (ADP), development and welfare schemes should be completed within the stipulated time-frame.

The chief minister said that development projects have been launched for the welfare and betterment of the masses, therefore, transparency and timely completion of these projects is utmost important. The government is the custodian of peoples’ hard-earned money therefore, embezzlement and irregularities in these projects will not be tolerated neither anyone will be allowed, he said in a statement.

The CM warned that he will not tolerate corruption, laxity and negligence and the government’s policy of zero tolerance against corruption will remain continue. He also directed to ensure timely utilization of funds release for development projects and said that those departments will be questioned which will fail in timely utilization of development funds.

Usman Buzdar while instructing the authorities to speed up the work on development projects said that the time of lip service has been past. The incumbent government, during his two and a half years tenure, has rectified the mistakes of previous governments, he added.

He said the PTI government has returned the right of development and progress to the people of Southern Punjab and setting up of Southern Punjab Secretariat is an open proof of this fact. From now on, the annual development programme of Southern Punjab will be prepared separately. The budget of Southern Punjab will be ring-fenced.

The funds released for Southern Punjab will be utilized only for the development and prosperity of people of the area. These projects will provide relief to the people of the province and accelerate the process of economic development, he added.

Moreover, the CM has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Begum Naseem Wali Khan. In his condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of bereaved family.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar ADP CM corruption showing negligence Annual Development Programme

CM for completing uplift schemes within stipulated time-frame

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians

Bilawal flays federal govt for ‘depriving’ Sindh of its share

There’s ‘judicious’ distribution of water, insists Irsa

SBP announces normal office timings

Consortium proposes to develop copper, gold mine

Swiss parliament to look into Credit Suisse fiasco

Govt, KE moving towards new PPA

Inter-provincial, inter-city transport resume: Registration of people age 30 and above begins

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.