CM for completing uplift schemes within stipulated time-frame

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed that under Annual Development Programme (ADP), development and welfare schemes should be completed within the stipulated time-frame.

The chief minister said that development projects have been launched for the welfare and betterment of the masses, therefore, transparency and timely completion of these projects is utmost important. The government is the custodian of peoples’ hard-earned money therefore, embezzlement and irregularities in these projects will not be tolerated neither anyone will be allowed, he said in a statement.

The CM warned that he will not tolerate corruption, laxity and negligence and the government’s policy of zero tolerance against corruption will remain continue. He also directed to ensure timely utilization of funds release for development projects and said that those departments will be questioned which will fail in timely utilization of development funds.

Usman Buzdar while instructing the authorities to speed up the work on development projects said that the time of lip service has been past. The incumbent government, during his two and a half years tenure, has rectified the mistakes of previous governments, he added.

He said the PTI government has returned the right of development and progress to the people of Southern Punjab and setting up of Southern Punjab Secretariat is an open proof of this fact. From now on, the annual development programme of Southern Punjab will be prepared separately. The budget of Southern Punjab will be ring-fenced.

The funds released for Southern Punjab will be utilized only for the development and prosperity of people of the area. These projects will provide relief to the people of the province and accelerate the process of economic development, he added.

Moreover, the CM has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Begum Naseem Wali Khan. In his condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of bereaved family.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021