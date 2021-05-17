Coronavirus
Crypto exchange operator Huobi launches $100m venture unit

Reuters Updated 17 May 2021

HONG KONG: Cryptocurrency exchange operator Huobi Group has launched an investment arm with $100 million to spend, setting aside some cash specifically for non-fungible tokens, the latest hot trend, the company said on Thursday.

The recent surge in prices for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has fuelled a global rush of fundraising by companies in the sector, with both traditional venture capital firms and cryptocurrency incumbents competing to snap up the best companies.

The new unit is the latest move by Huobi, parent company of one of the world’s largest exchanges for trading cryptocurrencies, to diversify its operations away from trading, after a separate unit, Huobi Tech, launched crypto-related funds for institutional investors last month.

The fund plans to acquire blockchain companies that can be integrated into Huobi’s existing businesses, making early stage venture capital investments. It includes $10 million specifically for investing in NFTs and marketplaces that trade them. NFTs, virtual assets that exist on a blockchain ledger, have exploded in popularity this year. This week, Ebay said it would allow the sale of NFTs on its platform.

