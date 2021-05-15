Corona patients showing downward trend: Raja Basharat

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that the strict implementation of lockdowns and Standard Operating Procedure SOPs during Eid holidays in Punjab yield positive results.

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the administration, police and law enforcement agencies in the province rendered excellent services and ensuring implementation of the instructions issued by the government resulted in suspension of transport to tourist destinations.

He was of the view people celebrated Eid at their homes has reduced the spread of the corona virus, he added.

He also welcomed the decisions taken at the NCOC meeting in this regard and said that the citizens should abide by the road map given for plying transport and resuming businesses.