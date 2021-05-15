Coronavirus
HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,467
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
874,751
153124hr
Sindh
297,078
Punjab
324,589
Balochistan
23,814
Islamabad
79,027
KPK
126,614
Business Recorder Logo
May 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Local hope Sonego stuns Rublev in Rome to set up Djokovic semi

  • "(This is) my favourite tournament in the world. I'm with my people here," Sonego said. "I am so happy for this."
  • The 33rd-ranked Italian will have loud support from the stands when he returns to the court for his semi-final later on Saturday against top seed Novak Djokovic.
Reuters Updated 15 May 2021

Lorenzo Sonego defeated world number seven Russian Andrey Rublev on Saturday, continuing his dream run at the Rome Masters and becoming the first Italian semi-finalist at the event in 14 years with a come-from-behind 3-6 6-4 6-3 win.

Following his wins over US Open winner Dominic Thiem and former world number six Gael Monfils in previous rounds, the 26-year-old Sonego becomes the first local man in the semi-finals of the Masters 1000 event since Filippo Volandri in 2007.

"(This is) my favourite tournament in the world. I'm with my people here," Sonego said. "I am so happy for this."

The 33rd-ranked Italian will have loud support from the stands when he returns to the court for his semi-final later on Saturday against top seed Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian world No. 1 was trailing 6-4 2-1 against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas when the match was halted by rain on Friday but rallied to a 4-6 7-5 7-5 win on Saturday.

Djokovic's match on Friday was suspended twice but he raised his game at crunch moments to twice come back from a break down in the deciding set on his way to the semi-finals for the eighth straight year.

Second seed Rafa Nadal will compete against big-serving American Reilly Opelka in the other semi-final.

Novak Djokovic tennis Andrey Rublev Lorenzo Sonego Rome Masters

Local hope Sonego stuns Rublev in Rome to set up Djokovic semi

WB recognizes Ehsaas Emergency Cash program among world's largest in terms of coverage

Pakistan records 1531 COVID-19 cases in a single day, a new low since May 9

Death toll rises to 132 as violence rocks Gaza, Israel and West Bank

Qureshi contacts Palestinian FM, reiterates Pakistan’s unequivocal support for rights of Palestinians

Israeli offensive forced 10,000 Palestinians to leave homes in Gaza, UN raises concern

Sindh govt stops fresh Sinopharm vaccinations to ensure adequate supply

Pakistan to receive $153 million from World Bank for coronavirus vaccines

WHO urges rich countries to donate shots instead of vaccinating children

Rawalpindi Ring Road Scam: Opposition demands removal of Zulfi Bukhar, Ghulam Sarwar

Pakistan reports 2517 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters