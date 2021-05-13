PPP demands rehabilitation of hospital

LAHORE: Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza has demanded rehabilitation of the social security hospital in Bahawalpur in the larger interest of the labour class. While criticising the government for its failure to control inflation, he said the government was eliminating poorers instead of poverty. The government policies are anti-farmers, anti-labourers and anti-people.

He said Z A Bhutto had introduced labour policy and established hospitals for labour class. He lamented that the present government was adamant to wrap up these institutions. According to him, the Punjab government has closed down a hospital in Bahawalpur and deprived the labour class from free health facilities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021