‘False’ claims of moon sighting not a wise approach: Fawad

APP 13 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said “there was no chance” of sighting of moon as its age was 13 hours 42 minutes at the time of sunset in Pakistan.

The minister, in a tweet, said it was the choice of those who wanted to celebrate Eid with Saudi Arabia. Ending the holy month with “false” claims of moon sighting, he said, was not a wise approach. “They should announce that they would observe Eid with Afghanistan or Saudi Arabia,” he added.

