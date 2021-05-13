Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,210
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
867,438
286924hr
Sindh
294,251
Punjab
322,117
Balochistan
23,655
Islamabad
78,560
KPK
125,392
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (May 12, 2021)....
13 May 2021

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (May 12, 2021).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     0.06063   0.06450   0.08900   0.05975
Libor 1 Week        0.07125   0.08075   0.12163   0.06938
Libor 1 Month       0.09375   0.10838   0.19513   0.09375
Libor 2 Month       0.12713   0.14725   0.33188   0.12713
Libor 3 Month       0.16025   0.17538   0.42400   0.15988
Libor 6 Month       0.19100   0.20663   0.67513   0.18950
Libor 1 Year        0.26513   0.28288   0.76938   0.26513
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

