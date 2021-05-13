Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates

13 May 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (May 12, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.06063 0.06450 0.08900 0.05975
Libor 1 Week 0.07125 0.08075 0.12163 0.06938
Libor 1 Month 0.09375 0.10838 0.19513 0.09375
Libor 2 Month 0.12713 0.14725 0.33188 0.12713
Libor 3 Month 0.16025 0.17538 0.42400 0.15988
Libor 6 Month 0.19100 0.20663 0.67513 0.18950
Libor 1 Year 0.26513 0.28288 0.76938 0.26513
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
