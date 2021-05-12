TSX futures point to flat open

Futures for Canada's main stock index were little changed on Wednesday, as gains in oil were countered by a drop in gold prices, while investors awaited US consumer price data for cues about inflation.

Brent crude oil futures rose 1.11% to $69.3 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude futures gained 1.16% to $66.1 a barrel.

Gold prices edged lower, dragged down by higher US Treasury yields ahead of inflation data.

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Refinitiv/Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index for May is due at 12:00 ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.45% lower at 19,274.04 on Tuesday.

Dow e-minis were down 0.32% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis fell 0.58%.

TOP STORIES

A day before Michigan's deadline to close down a key crude oil pipeline, Canada issued its strongest remarks so far about the move, warning that it could undermine relations with the United States, its closest ally and trading partner.

Alberta and Ontario said they would stop offering first doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, with Ontario citing evidence that the risk of rare blood clots is somewhat higher than previously estimated.