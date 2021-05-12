Pakistan sees less than 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day since March 16

Pakistan reported 2,869 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, which is the lowest number recorded since March.

On March 16, the country reported 2351 cases. During the last 24 hours, 38,616 tests were conducted, taking the total number of tests conducted to 12,310,875. Out of these new tests, 2,869 came out positive, taking the national tally to 867,438.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio is 7.42% while the country has 76,536 active cases. There are currently 4,707 critical COVID-19 patients in Pakistan. During the past 24 hours, 104 more people lost their lives to the novel virus. The country's death toll has now climbed to 19,210.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus recoveries reached 771,692 on Wednesday after 5,200 more people recovered from the virus during the past 24 hours.

Last month, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had announced comprehensive "stay home, stay safe" guidelines from May 8-16 to curb the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, NCOC issued guidelines for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers and said that there should be availability and use of hand sanitisers at entrances and exits, while Eid prayers should take place in 2-3 shifts at one venue.