Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Wednesday evening in Islamabad for sighting the Shawwal moon.

Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting which will be attended by members of the Central Ruet Hilal Committee, representatives from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Ministry of Science and Technology, Suparco and the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the PMD, there are fewer chances of sighting the Shawwal moon on May 12 (today), hence the first day of Eid will be celebrated on May 14 (Friday).

Earlier, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had also said that Eid would be celebrated on Friday. In a tweet, he said that the final decision would be announced by the moon sighting committee.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar will be celebrating Eid-ul- Fitr tomorrow. "Since the sighting of the crescent was not visible, the department decided that Wednesday will be the 30th day of Ramazan and that Eid Al-Fitr will start on Thursday, the Saudi Royal Court said.