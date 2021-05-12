Coronavirus
Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia on Thursday

Monitoring Desk 12 May 2021

KARACHI: The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia confirmed that the first day of Eidul Fitr would be on Thursday, May 11. The moon-sighting committee of the Kingdom confirmed on Tuesday that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Shawwal had not been sighted.

Therefore, Wednesday (May 12) will be the last and 30th day of Ramadan, and Thursday (May 13) will be observed as the first day of Eidul Fitr.

Roughly translated, Eidul Fitr means the “festival of ending the fast”. It is marked by a special prayer on the morning of the first of Shawwal.

Qatar has also announced that Thursday will mark the first day of Eid.

