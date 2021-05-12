Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Business Recorder Logo
May 12, 2021
Pakistan

CM approves vaccination of journalists across Punjab

Recorder Report 12 May 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday approved recommendations of the Cabinet Committee for Corona to vaccinate the journalists across Punjab.

In this connection, the CM said that the media persons will be vaccinated on a priority basis after Eid. He asked the Punjab Health Department to take the necessary steps and the establishment of vaccination centres in press clubs should be reviewed.

Meanwhile, commenting on lockdown, the CM said that the decision to hold lockdown during the Eid holidays has been made in the larger public interest to save the citizens from corona disease. He asked the citizens to remain careful, as the line departments have been instructed to take action in case of any violation.

“The restrictions are aimed at saving the lives of the citizens and the situation will improve if precautions are fully observed, he added.

The Chief Minister maintained that violation of the SOPs will not be tolerated, as slackness will result in increasing cases and this could lead to extending the temporary restrictions. “To remain safe from the virus, the people need to be cautious and should follow the guidelines,” he advised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

