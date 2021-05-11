BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
PML-N top leadership responsible for economic mess: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan

  • He said that the public is well aware of those who ruthlessly looted the national exchequer, and no false propaganda can mislead them anymore.
APP 11 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Provincial Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Tuesday said that the top corrupt leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) is responsible for the economic mess and inflation in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the national exchequer was mercilessly plundered by the PML-N leaders in the past, adding that PML-N only established their property abroad at the expense of the innocent people.

While criticizing Sharif brothers, he said that Hudaibiya Paper Mill case would expose the corruption of the Sharif family, adding, those who plundered the economic rights of the nation are reaching their logical end.

He said that the public is well aware of those who ruthlessly looted the national exchequer, and no false propaganda can mislead them anymore.

He said the corrupt leaders of PML-N is now giving clarifications to gain public sympathies but no compromise will be made on corruption’s ongoing cases.

Replying to a query, he said the core objective of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government is economic stability and overcome the burden of inflation while objective of Saudi Arabia’s visit was to defense cooperation and bring more stability in the economy.

PML N Fayyazul Hassan Chohan economic mess

