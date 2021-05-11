ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Pakistan welcomes ceasefire by Taliban

Recorder Report 11 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday welcomed the three-day ceasefire announced by Taliban in Afghanistan on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“We fully support all efforts that lead to reduction in violence and contribute to achieving durable stability and lasting peace in Afghanistan,” the Foreign Office said.

The Taliban declared a three-day ceasefire across Afghanistan to mark this week’s Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.

“Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are instructed to halt all offensive operations against the enemy countrywide from the first till the third day of Eid,” a statement released by Taliban said on Monday.

“But if the enemy conducts any assault or attack against you during these days, stand ready to robustly protect and defend yourselves and your territory,” it added.

Pakistan earlier strongly condemned the terrorist incidents in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul and two provinces Zabul and Parwan that led to killing of several civilians.

Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah called on the Taliban movement to restart talks, agree to a permanent ceasefire and seek a comprehensive settlement.

Former finance minister of Afghanistan and ambassador to Pakistan Dr Omar Zakhilwal welcomed the ceasefire announcement by Taliban and called upon the government to reciprocate the step.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

