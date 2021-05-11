ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,993
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
861,473
344724hr
Sindh
292,644
Punjab
319,365
Balochistan
23,447
Islamabad
78,200
KPK
124,484
Business Recorder Logo
May 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Boy dies as pistol goes off while filming video

INP 11 May 2021

HAFIZABAD: A 10-year-old boy died after a pistol accidentally went off while shooting a TikTok video in Hafizabad, Punjab on Monday.

The incidence of deaths due to the adoption of new ways of making videos for social media through TikTok could not be reduced, the passion for making videos in a unique way took another life.

As per rescue sources, the tragic incident took place in Hafizabad, Punjab, where a 10-year-old boy was shot dead while making a video for TikTok.

The boy allegedly fired at himself with a real pistol, killing himself on the spot.

According to rescue sources, the parents termed the incident as an accident and refused to take legal action and the hospital administration handed over the body to them after due process. In a separate incident, earlier this year, a teenager was hit and killed by a train in Lahore while being filmed walking along the railway track for a TikTok stunt.

TikTok social media TikTok video filming video

Boy dies as pistol goes off while filming video

Foreign investors withdrew $32.352m since Jan 1

Tarin explains impact of spike in global food prices

Bajwa, Ghani discuss Afghan peace process

Discos’ boards: PD notifies names of civil society, consumers reps

July-April 2021: Exports to Afghanistan post 15pc growth

Cabinet exempts Railways business partners from 10pc WHT

Pakistan welcomes ceasefire by Taliban

E-waste recycling matter of national security: report

Hudaiybia Papers Mill case: Govt has decided to hold fresh probe: Fawad

Sri Lanka gets $500m South Korean loan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.