Boy dies as pistol goes off while filming video

HAFIZABAD: A 10-year-old boy died after a pistol accidentally went off while shooting a TikTok video in Hafizabad, Punjab on Monday.

The incidence of deaths due to the adoption of new ways of making videos for social media through TikTok could not be reduced, the passion for making videos in a unique way took another life.

As per rescue sources, the tragic incident took place in Hafizabad, Punjab, where a 10-year-old boy was shot dead while making a video for TikTok.

The boy allegedly fired at himself with a real pistol, killing himself on the spot.

According to rescue sources, the parents termed the incident as an accident and refused to take legal action and the hospital administration handed over the body to them after due process. In a separate incident, earlier this year, a teenager was hit and killed by a train in Lahore while being filmed walking along the railway track for a TikTok stunt.